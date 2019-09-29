Newcastle United's players 'need to grow some' – former boss Graeme Souness reacts to the Magpies Leicester City debacle
Newcastle United's players 'need to grow some', according to former Magpies boss Graeme Souness.
Speaking on Sky Sports after United's 5-0 capitulation at the King Power Stadium, Souness said: "No one wants to go out and play like that.
"When you are fragile and concede a goal heads go down - that is the top and bottom of it.
"It was a very sad day for Newcastle.
"They are in a very difficult position. A manager can only speak to players, they have to be professional.
"The players have to grow some."
Souness, while impressed by Brendan Rodgers's side, did not think it was much of a contest between the Foxes and United.
"For 15 minutes it was a game but after that Newcastle's heads went down," he said.
"Leicester didn't have to defend - that wasn't difficult game.”
On the first goal, Souness said: "Lascelles has got it all wrong - he made it easy for Ricardo."