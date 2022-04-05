Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Dan Burn of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United's position in alternate Premier League table compared with Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa highlights concern for Eddie Howe

Newcastle United suffered a second half collapse at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:13 pm

After taking the lead through a Fabian Schar free-kick, The Magpies conceded from a Ben Davies header on the stroke of half-time and went in level.

But the second 45-minutes saw Spurs run rampant to secure a 5-1 win and condemn Eddie Howe’s side to a third consecutive defeat as they dropped to 15th in the Premier League table.

And after conceding late on against Everton and Chelsea too, United’s tendency to drop off in the second half has been highlighted once again.

But what do the stats suggest? We’ve looked at the Premier League table and calculated how it would look if only goals scored in the second half counted.

In the table that matters, Newcastle are 15th with 31 points after 30 matches, nine points clear of Watford in 18th.

Here is the Premier League table based only on the second half of matches this season up to April 5, 2022…

1. Liverpool - 65 points, +29 GD

Played 30, won 19, drawn 8, lost 3.

2. Manchester City - 57 points, +23 GD

Played 30, won 16, drawn 9, lost 5.

3. Chelsea - 50 points, +17 GD

Played 13, won 14, drawn 8, lost 7.

4. Tottenham - 50 points, +6 GD

Played 30, won 14, drawn 8, lost 8.

