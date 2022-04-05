After taking the lead through a Fabian Schar free-kick, The Magpies conceded from a Ben Davies header on the stroke of half-time and went in level.

But the second 45-minutes saw Spurs run rampant to secure a 5-1 win and condemn Eddie Howe’s side to a third consecutive defeat as they dropped to 15th in the Premier League table.

And after conceding late on against Everton and Chelsea too, United’s tendency to drop off in the second half has been highlighted once again.

But what do the stats suggest? We’ve looked at the Premier League table and calculated how it would look if only goals scored in the second half counted.

In the table that matters, Newcastle are 15th with 31 points after 30 matches, nine points clear of Watford in 18th.

Here is the Premier League table based only on the second half of matches this season up to April 5, 2022…

1. Liverpool - 65 points, +29 GD Played 30, won 19, drawn 8, lost 3. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Manchester City - 57 points, +23 GD Played 30, won 16, drawn 9, lost 5. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 50 points, +17 GD Played 13, won 14, drawn 8, lost 7. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Tottenham - 50 points, +6 GD Played 30, won 14, drawn 8, lost 8. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales