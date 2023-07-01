Newcastle United’s possible starting XI for new season if transfer rumours prove true - gallery
A look at the possible Newcastle United starting XI for the new season taking into account some of the possible new signings.
Newcastle United are already hard work preparing for the new season behind the scenes ahead of training resuming.
The Magpies have already made moves in the summer window, and more incomings are expected ahead of the new season, with Eddie Howe looking to build a Champions League-ready squad following last season’s top four finish. Newcastle are going to need more strength in depth if they are going to compete for another top four finish while also putting up a good fight in the Champions League.
With the new season now just over a month away, we have put together a possible Magpies starting XI for the new season taking into account some of the possible new signings.