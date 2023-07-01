News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Newcastle United’s possible starting XI for new season if transfer rumours prove true - gallery

A look at the possible Newcastle United starting XI for the new season taking into account some of the possible new signings.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Newcastle United are already hard work preparing for the new season behind the scenes ahead of training resuming.

The Magpies have already made moves in the summer window, and more incomings are expected ahead of the new season, with Eddie Howe looking to build a Champions League-ready squad following last season’s top four finish. Newcastle are going to need more strength in depth if they are going to compete for another top four finish while also putting up a good fight in the Champions League.

With the new season now just over a month away, we have put together a possible Magpies starting XI for the new season taking into account some of the possible new signings.

The undisputed number one heading into the new season.

1. Nick Pope

The undisputed number one heading into the new season.

Photo Sales
Another undroppable, Trippier is a guaranteed starter.

2. RB - Kieran Trippier

Another undroppable, Trippier is a guaranteed starter.

Photo Sales
Newcastle could do with another centre-back, and England and Palace star Guehi has been linked.

3. CB - Marc Guehi

Newcastle could do with another centre-back, and England and Palace star Guehi has been linked.

Photo Sales
Botman will be the other centre-back regardless of incomings.

4. CB - Sven Botman

Botman will be the other centre-back regardless of incomings.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Champions LeagueEddie Howe