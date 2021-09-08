Newcastle United's predicted starting XI to face Manchester United - featuring TWO changes

A huge story from The Times revealed the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and the Red Devils will be unable to select their Brazilian players for a five-day period or risk possible sanctions.

This comes after the Brazilian FA complained to FIFA with a number of English clubs refusing to release their players over Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions.

Indeed, the Paraguayan FA are among those to ask FIFA to apply restrictions, with Almiron and Newcastle seemingly in line to suffer identical sanctions.

That means Steve Bruce will have to make do without Almiron before he can return for the Friday night clash with Leeds at St James’s Park.

But Almiron isn’t the only change we’re predicting to see at Old Trafford. Is this how United will line-up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side?

1. GK: Freddie Woodman Although Karl Darlow is set to return to the matchday squad, Woodman hasn’t put a foot wrong in his four games so far this season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. RWB: Jacob Murphy The winger has been questioned defensively in the opening weeks of the campaign but attacking-wise, he’s scored and assisted one. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar has started Newcastle’s previous two Premier League games and could keep his place for the trip to Old Trafford. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles United’s captain, whilst playing three consecutive 90 minutes as he recovers from a foot injury, has conceded penalties against Aston Villa and Southampton. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales