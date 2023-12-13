News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s predicted XI for AC Milan clash as Eddie Howe faces fresh injury blow: gallery

Newcastle United v AC Milan: Matchday 6 of the Champions League sees the Magpies play a must win game at St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT

Eddie Howe’s side know nothing but a win against last season’s Champions League semi-finalists will give them a sniff at qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

However, they welcome Milan having seen their squad decimated by injuries in recent times and face another potential blow with Martin Dubravka a doubt for the game against Stefano Pioli’s side.

The returns of Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson have helped their selection woes and their record at St James’ Park can give the team confidence of pulling off a famous win and potentially qualifying for the Round of 16.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for their crunch Champions League clash against AC Milan at St James’ Park:

Seems to have shaken off an illness after missing training on Tuesday.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Trippier will miss Saturday’s Premier League game with Fulham and so will get an overdue rest at the weekend. He has been brilliant in Europe and will be needed in tonight’s must win game.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Lascelles didn’t feature in the reverse fixture at the San Siro but has become a key part of Newcastle’s starting side in Sven Botman’s absence. He will wear the captain’s armband at St James’ Park.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

If this is Newcastle’s final Champions League match of the campaign, then the lasting memory may be Schar’s stunning strike against PSG.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

