Newcastle United travel to the capital aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins tonight and three in a row in all competitions. Eddie Howe's side secured a comfortable win over Wolves last time out and are searching for just their second ever Premier League win at Stamford Bridge.

The Magpies have come through the worst of their injury crisis and have recently seen Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak return from injury. Matt Targett, who has been out since November, is also expected to be back in action very soon.

However, they will certainly be without Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton for tonight's game whilst Kieran Trippier will also miss out after picking up injury against Wolves last time out. Lewis Hall is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Despite this, the Magpies will head to London full of confidence they can get a win and put themselves firmly in control of their own destiny in the race for European qualification. Chelsea, meanwhile, know a win would put them just one point behind the Magpies in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Here, we take a look at what side Howe could name for his side's clash against Chelsea tonight:

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka kept his first Premier League clean sheet since mid-December last weekend and pulled off a number of good saves to preserve it in the process. He featured in this fixture on the final day of last season.

2 . Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier's injury absence gives Livramento a chance to impress against his former side. He netted his first ever Magpies goal against Wolves last time out.

3 . Fabian Schar Schar is one of Howe's key players and he will be needed to be on top form against Chelsea who have averaged two goals a game in their last seven matches in all competitions.