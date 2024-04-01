Newcastle United’s 4-3 win over West Ham on Saturday mean the Magpies will start tomorrow’s clash against Everton in 8th place in the Premier League and just a point behind the Hammers. A win against the Toffees would see Newcastle end their game in 7th place - but Eddie Howe faces a number of big dilemmas ahead of the match.

The win against West Ham came at a cost for the hosts as they lost Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles to injury. Livramento and Almiron are doubts for the game whilst Lascelles will be out for up to nine months after sustaining an ACL injury.

Anthony Gordon, who has starred for both club and country in recent times, will also miss out against his former club after being shown a red card by Rob Jones. Harvey Barnes, whose two late goals secured their dramatic comeback win, is seemingly Gordon’s natural replacement.

Here, we take a look at the starting side that Howe could name for the visit of Everton on Tuesday night. Would you like to see this Newcastle United team face the Toffees? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

