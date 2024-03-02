News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's predicted £56m change v Wolves and major Alexander Isak call: gallery

Newcastle United v Wolves: Eddie Howe has a number of selection dilemmas to contend with ahead of today's game.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:13 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 09:17 GMT

Newcastle United return to league action on Saturday afternoon after progressing to the FA Cup Quarter Finals with a win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. The Magpies were taken all the way by their opponents after a disappointing showing in Lancashire, but emerged victorious thanks to the heroics of Martin Dubravka in the penalty shootout.

The Magpies welcome Gary O’Neil’s Wolves to St James’ Park today, knowing only a win would see them move above their opponents in the Premier League table. Wolves' win over Sheffield United on Sunday meant they moved above United after their humbling 4-1 reverse at the Emirates Stadium a day earlier.

For once this season, Eddie Howe may actually have some decisions to make regarding his starting XI as the injury crisis at the club begins to subside. Elliot Anderson made his long-awaited return on Tuesday whilst Alexander Isak and Joe Willock were afforded much needed minutes from the off.

Here, we take a look at the starting side Howe could name for his side’s clash against Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Dubravka was the hero on Tuesday night and will be hoping to capitalise on that momentum this weekend to secure just his second Premier League clean sheet of the season.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Trippier has three assists in his last five Premier League matches and will need to be at his very best against some tricky Wolves wingers.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Schar tucked home his penalty superbly against Blackburn Rovers, although he did endure some shaky moments alongside Jamaal Lascelles during the game.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Botman was rested on Tuesday but may come straight back into the starting XI this weekend. He will want to banish memories of a tough night at the Emirates Stadium last weekend with a confident performance on Saturday.

4. CB: Sven Botman

