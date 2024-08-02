Newcastle United’s predicted XI v Yokohama FM as major Bruno Guimaraes decision made: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

Newcastle United face Yokohama FM at the Nissan Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday (11am kick-off UK time).

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Urawa Reds 4-1 on Wednesday with an early goal from Alexander Isak, a brace from Jacob Murphy and a late deflected Lewis Hall strike. Nick Pope saved a first-half penalty for the Magpies to keep his side level as Joe Willock, who was making his first appearance of pre-season, also impressed at the Saitama Stadium.

The Magpies face Yokohama on Saturday knowing they have just over two weeks to prepare for the visit of Southampton in their opening Premier League game of the season. Howe will have a pretty full squad to choose from with the players that went on international duty this summer potentially in-line to feature against Yokohama.

One of those players could be Bruno Guimaraes with Fabian Schar also someone that is yet to feature in pre-season for the Magpies. Here, we take a look at what side Howe could name for the clash against Yokohama FM:

Pope was very impressive against Urawa Reds but Vlachodimos could be given a chance to start against Yokohama.

1. Odysseas Vlachodimos

Pope was very impressive against Urawa Reds but Vlachodimos could be given a chance to start against Yokohama. Photo: Stu Forster

Lewis is traditionally a left back but could be asked to switch flanks if Tino Livramento is given a rest.

2. Jamal Lewis

Lewis is traditionally a left back but could be asked to switch flanks if Tino Livramento is given a rest. | Getty Images

Schar hasn’t featured in pre-season yet following his Euro 2024 commitments but could start on Saturday.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar hasn’t featured in pre-season yet following his Euro 2024 commitments but could start on Saturday. | AFP via Getty Images

Heffernan made his first senior appearance as a substitute in midweek and could be given a start by Howe if Dan Burn, who has played lots of minutes this pre-season, is rested.

4. Cathal Heffernan

Heffernan made his first senior appearance as a substitute in midweek and could be given a start by Howe if Dan Burn, who has played lots of minutes this pre-season, is rested. | NUFC

