Newcastle United's Premier League relegation odds plummet as club confirm Rafa Benitez departure
Newcastle United fans have been rocked by the dreaded news of Rafa Benitez's departure - which has seen their relegation odds plummet.
During his previous two seasons at St James's Park, the Spaniard heroically led the Magpies to safety and that is despite the financial restraints implement by owner Mike Ashley.
And it was the prospect of another season batting relegation that has ultimately forced Benitez to call time on his Newcastle career after seeing multiple demands turned down.
Fans, naturally, are already fearing a third Championship season in 12 years - and it seems they aren't the only ones.
Minutes after Benitez's exit was announced by the club, United swiftly dropped to among the favourites to be relegation from the Premier League next season.
They are now sixth favourites to drop into the second-tier with only Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Norwich City and Sheffield United worse off.
Paddy Power has already poked fun at Newcastle fans, claiming they have already paid out on them to be relegation.