It’s claimed that the Premier League club’s unpopular owners are set to announce their intention to look for outside investment. This process could lead to a full sale.

Investment bankers, it’s reported, are being instructed to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties. The Glazers took over at United with a £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005.

Manchester United's owners are exploring a sale of the club.

If they decide not to sell, they could still look for an investment partner to raise capital in order to fund a much-needed redevelopment of Old Trafford.

United have not commented on the claims. The reported plan follows similar move from Liverpool, whose chairman Tom Werner last week issued an update on plans to sell the club.

Werner confirmed that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are “exploring a sale” of the Premier League club – but he stressed that it remained “business as usual” at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had claimed that the club could no longer compete financially with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked how Liverpool can keep pace with Abu Dhabi United Group-owned City, Klopp said: “Oh, you won’t like the answer. Nobody can compete with City in that.

“You have the best team in the world, and you put in the best striker on the market (Erling Haaland), no matter what it costs, you just do it. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want.

“We have to look at it (and say) ‘we need that, and we need that, and we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect and here a talent’. That’s what you have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And you compete with them. You have to compete with them. It’s not a problem at all for me, it is like it is.”