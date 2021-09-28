Newcastle United's £163m FIFA 22 squad value compared to Everton, Southampton & more

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Newcastle United, as well as every Premier League side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how Newcastle United's overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the Premier League:

1. Manchester City Overall team value: £1.1b. Most valuable player: Kevin de Bruyne (£107m). Number of players: 30. Average player value: £36.9m. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Overall team value: £912.1m. Most valuable player: Mohamed Salah (£102.5m). Number of players: 33. Average player value: £27.6m. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Manchester United Overall team value: £853.8m. Most valuable player: Jadon Sancho (£99.4m). Number of players: 33. Average player value: £25.9m. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Overall team value: £782.3m. Most valuable player: Kai Havertz (£80.6m). Number of players: 33 . Average player value: £23.7m. Photo: Jose Coelho - Pool Photo Sales