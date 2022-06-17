Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

The summer transfer window has been open for little over a week and Newcastle have already been linked with countless potential transfer targets.

They have already secured the permanent signing of Matt Targett for a total of £15million following his successful loan spell from Aston Villa last season.

But there have been no fresh faces arrive at St James’s Park so far this window in terms of Newcastle’s senior side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sven Botman and Hugo Ekitike have been continually linked with moves to Tyneside from France this transfer window but the Magpies are yet to reach a deal.

A deal for Ekitike is understood to be the closer to being struck and it is hoped that the forward will take his medical following his 20th birthday next week.

Lille and Newcastle are currently at an impasse regarding a transfer fee for Botman but hope remains that the 22-year-old will be a Newcastle player in time for the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Taking all this into account, we have looked at some of the more practical Newcastle transfer rumours and put together a hypothetical line-up for the opening day of the season providing Howe gets all of his business done in time.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Targett, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Paqueta; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Diaby

NUFC subs: Pope, Burn, Krafth, Broja, Fraser, Ekitike, Ward-Prowse, Willock, Wood