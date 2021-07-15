Newcastle United's £313 million all-time Premier League net-spend compared to Leicester City, Arsenal & more
The Premier League will enter its 30th season when the 2021/22 campaign gets underway next month, and excitement is starting to build following the conclusion of an enthralling Euro 2020 competition.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:12 pm

Over the past three decades, billions of pounds have been spent and raked in with world class talents being bought and sold in the English top tier.

While finances in football are noticeably tighter amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of Premier League sides have continued to plough on with their spending, leading to three sides now sitting above the £1 billion mark for their total net-spend in the Premier League.

Ahead of the new season, we've rounded up the 40 highest net-spenders in the history of the Premier League, and ranked their total estimated sum accordingly.

On top of that, we've looked into every side's most expensive Premier League signing, and how many seasons they've spent in the division since the inaugural 1992/93 season.

This is where Newcastle United rank among the biggest net-spenders in Premier League history:

1. 40th - Ipswich Town

Total estimated Premier League net spend: £16m. Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - £5.6 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Two.

2. 39th - Reading

Total estimated Premier League net spend: £22 million. Most expensive signing: Greg Halford from Oxford United - £2.5 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Three.

3. 38th - Sheffield Wednesday

Total estimated Premier League net spend: £25 million. Most expensive signing: Gilles de Bild from PSV - £3 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Eight.

4. 37th - Charlton Athletic

Total estimated Premier League net spend: £ 25 million. Most expensive signing: Jason Euell from Wimbledon - £4.75 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: Eight.

