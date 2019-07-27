Newcastle United's £35million new boy Joelinton named on the bench at Preston - youngster gets first start
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has named £35million new boy Joelinton on the bench at Preston North End.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 14:26
The striker is joined by Miguel Almiron in the subs as Bruce looks to field two separate teams either side of half time at Deepdale.
There is no place in the squad for Martin Dubravka.
Starting XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Yoshinori Muto.