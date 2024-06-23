Newcastle United’s £53m trio facing big summer amid transfer links and PSR bombshell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer could be a very big few weeks for the future of a couple of Newcastle United regulars.

International football has taken centre stage in Europe over the last week or so as Euro 2024 continues to deliver some fantastic football whilst club football breaks for the summer. And with the Copa America also beginning, there is still plenty of football to be consumed over the next few weeks before domestic football returns and the build to a new season gets underway.

For Newcastle United, all eyes will be on their opening day game against Southampton as Eddie Howe begins his preparations to get the season off in the best possible way. However, they will also have one eye on the transfer market with PSR constraints set to bite this summer. For three players in particular, these next few weeks could be defining times in their Newcastle United careers:

Kieran Trippier

Trippier is currently in Germany with England and has started both of their opening group stage games in Luke Shaw's absence.

Trippier is currently in Germany with England and has started both of their opening group stage games in Luke Shaw’s absence. Whilst he remains a hugely important part of both Gareth Southgate’s international plans and Howe’s squad, this summer could prove to be a strange time for Trippier.

Although he still has immense quality, an underwhelming end to the season, one that was hampered by a calf injury, saw Tino Livramento break through and really push Trippier for a starting berth. Interest from Bayern Munich in January was turned down by the Magpies then, but any bids for him this summer may be considered, particularly with Trippier having just one-year left on his current contract.

Losing Trippier would be a big blow for both his on pitch ability and leadership in the group. However, with Livramento, Newcastle may already feel they have a capable replacement.

Miguel Almiron

Almiron is similarly on international duty at the moment, representing Paraguay in the Copa America. After a brilliant 2022/23 season, Almiron scored just five goals in all competitions last year.

With reported interest from Saudi Arabia - and as one of the club’s most saleable assets barring their few world class stars - Almiron’s five and a half years on Tyneside could come to an end this summer. The Magpies are interested in signing a winger this summer and Almiron could be someone they allow to leave in order to free up funds to strengthen in that area of the pitch. The emergence of Yankuba Minteh as a potential option has also cast further doubt on Almiron’s long-term future at the club.

Callum Wilson

Wilson was very good when he played for Newcastle United last season. However, he was only available for around half of their games played in all competitions.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. Wilson scored against Burnley on his first start since returning from injury. | Getty Images

In a season where they were decimated by injury issues, Wilson was a huge miss as Alexander Isak was forced to play more minutes than ideally hoped. It would be a huge shame to see the former Bournemouth man leave St James’ Park this summer, he is after all their second-highest Premier League scorer, but his fitness issues cannot be ignored.