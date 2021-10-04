Newcastle United's relegation rivals Watford to appoint Claudio Ranieri as manager

The vastly experienced Italian manager will replace Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road, the PA news agency understands.

The 69-year-old will become Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control in 2012.

Ranieri steered 5000/1 shots Leicester to the most improbable of all Premier League titles in 2016, in what remains the crowning glory of a lengthy managerial career.

And now the ever-popular coach is understood to be mere formalities away from confirming his first job in English football in two years.

Ranieri endured a tough spell at Fulham in 2019 in his last foray in England, winning just three of his 17 matches at Craven Cottage before being replaced by assistant Scott Parker.

But now Watford’s board believe Ranieri is the right man to kick-start the Hornets’ season after just two wins in seven matches.

Munoz had only been in charge at Vicarage Road for 10 months.

