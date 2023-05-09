News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's revealing ‘timewasting’ figures compared to Leeds, Arsenal, Everton & Co: gallery

Which Premier League teams have ‘wasted’ the most time from goal-kicks this season?

By Joe Buck
Published 9th May 2023, 10:07 BST

Newcastle United have been accused of implementing game delaying tactics and timewasting throughout the season.

Although game management is something that is used by every team in the division, Newcastle have seemingly bore the brunt of these complaints.

And whilst Newcastle certainly don’t shy away from the ‘dark arts’ - are complaints about their tactics justified by the data? Or do the underlying numbers paint a different picture to what is actually going on?

To discover this here we have used data provided by OPTA, to take a look at the average time it takes each Premier League team to restart play from a goal-kick - just one way to judge the amount of time teams can ‘waste’ without the ball being in-play.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: data correct at time of writing)

How long does it take, on average, for Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals to restart play from a goal-kick? (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Nick Pope

How long does it take, on average, for Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals to restart play from a goal-kick?

According to OPTA, Liverpool take an average of 21.5 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

Liverpool

According to OPTA, Liverpool take an average of 21.5 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

According to OPTA, Manchester City take an average of 24.1 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

Manchester City

According to OPTA, Manchester City take an average of 24.1 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

According to OPTA, Leicester City take an average of 24.6 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

Leicester City

According to OPTA, Leicester City take an average of 24.6 seconds to restart play from a goal kick.

