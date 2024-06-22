Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals are reportedly interested in a double deal that could help them solve PSR constraints.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Everton and Aston Villa all reportedly have to sell players before June 30 in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. A clamp down by the Premier League on these rules saw Forest and Everton hit with points deductions last season, whilst Leicester, who sealed promotion from the Championship last season, have the threat of a points deduction looming over them upon their return to the top-flight.

Everton and Villa, meanwhile, have been in talks over a double deal that could help both clubs meet PSR. According to reports, the Toffees are interested in signing Tim Iroegbunam from Villa, whilst the Villains could sign Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both players made 15 appearances in all competitions for their respective clubs last season as they began to break through from the academy set up and into Unai Emery and Sean Dyche’s first-team plans. However, their time in the Midlands and on Merseyside could come to an end this summer.

Everton have reportedly made a bid of around £9m to sign Iroegbunam, whilst Villa could sign Dobbin in a completely separate deal in order to navigate PSR constraints. If the Toffees do sign Iroegbunam for £9m, that fee can be amortised over the length of his contract, spread over the next few years of financial accounts and thus appear as a smaller amount in this year’s accounts - ones that will be used in the upcoming PSR calculations.

Villa meanwhile, can bank the whole fee received for Iroegbunam in this year’s account as pure profit. Similarly, Everton can do the same with Dobbin whilst Villa’s purchase of the youngster can be spread over a number of years.