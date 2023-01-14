After eight games without a win and discontent with how the club is being run, Everton fans will take part in a sit-down protest.

Ahead of the planned protests, Everton have released a statement, detailing that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp will not attend the game due to ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A Security & Safety Advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”