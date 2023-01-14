News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s rivals Everton release ‘unprecedented’ club statement amid protest plans

Everton fans are planning a sit-down protest following their game with Southampton today.

By Joe Buck
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 12:29pm

After eight games without a win and discontent with how the club is being run, Everton fans will take part in a sit-down protest.

Ahead of the planned protests, Everton have released a statement, detailing that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp will not attend the game due to ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
A Security & Safety Advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

An Everton spokesperson added: “This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

