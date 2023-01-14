Newcastle United’s rivals Everton release ‘unprecedented’ club statement amid protest plans
Everton fans are planning a sit-down protest following their game with Southampton today.
After eight games without a win and discontent with how the club is being run, Everton fans will take part in a sit-down protest.
Ahead of the planned protests, Everton have released a statement, detailing that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp will not attend the game due to ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.
A Security & Safety Advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the Club and intelligence we have gathered, the Club’s Board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”
An Everton spokesperson added: “This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”