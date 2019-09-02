Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons backed to fulfil his potential at League One Wycombe Wanderers
Rolando Aarons can rejuvenate his stuttering career at League One level – that’s the view of his new manager, Gareth Ainsworth.
Former England youth international Aarons is heading out for his loan spell during his time at Newcastle United, having been left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League group for the 2019/20 season.
And with windows in the top flight and Championship closed until January, Aarons’ options were limited to another spell abroad – he has spent time at Hellas Verona and Slovan Liberec – or League One or League Two.
It may come as a shock to see Aarons turn up in the third tier – but the club is the perfect place for the 23-year-old to realise his potential, according to Ainsworth.
Speaking to the club’s official website, the manager said: “I think it’s a real coup to attract someone of his calibre to Adams Park.
“We’ve started the season really well, particularly at home where we’ve played some fantastic attacking football, and Rolando will complement our style with his pace and ability to run at players and create chances for himself and others.
“Wycombe Wanderers has been a great platform for many young loan players down the years – something we’re extremely proud of – and I’ve got no doubt that Rolando can prove what a talented player he is during his time with us. I’d like to thank Newcastle for trusting us with one of their young stars and now we’re looking forward to seeing him in action, starting with this Saturday’s big game against Lincoln.”