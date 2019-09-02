Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons backed to fulfil his potential at League One Wycombe Wanderers

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Wycambe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth looks on during the Checkatrade Trophy match between Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers at PTS Academy Stadium on September 4, 2018 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former England youth international Aarons is heading out for his loan spell during his time at Newcastle United, having been left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League group for the 2019/20 season.

And with windows in the top flight and Championship closed until January, Aarons’ options were limited to another spell abroad – he has spent time at Hellas Verona and Slovan Liberec – or League One or League Two.

It may come as a shock to see Aarons turn up in the third tier – but the club is the perfect place for the 23-year-old to realise his potential, according to Ainsworth.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Rolando Aarons of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Speaking to the club’s official website, the manager said: “I think it’s a real coup to attract someone of his calibre to Adams Park.

“We’ve started the season really well, particularly at home where we’ve played some fantastic attacking football, and Rolando will complement our style with his pace and ability to run at players and create chances for himself and others.