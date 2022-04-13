Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on last Friday’s crucial 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park and look ahead to Sunday’s home match against Leicester City (2:15pm kick-off).

Ryan Fraser is an injury doubt for the game as Newcastle look to extend their 10 point gap above the relegation zone as we enter the season’s final run of matches.

