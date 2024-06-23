Newcastle United begin the 2024/25 season at home against Southampton and will hope for more success than last campaign delivered. A summer of incomings and outgoings will see fresh faces join the club and some regular names depart.

This summer and next season could be a transformational one on Tyneside, but what does the next few years hold in store? A year is a long time in football, never mind four and Magpies fans will be hopeful of seeing their club progress season after season to a place where they can maybe bridge the gap between themselves and the established top clubs and compete for trophies at both domestic and continental level.

It is, of course, impossible to predict what will happen but Football Manager can help simulate how the footballing world, and Newcastle United, could look like when the 2028/29 season gets underway. Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like in four years time - according to Football Manager 2024.

GK: Lucas Perri Current club = Lyon

RB: Jeremie Frimpong Current club = Bayer Leverkusen

CB: Malick Thiaw Current club = AC Milan