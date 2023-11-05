Newcastle United transfers: Who is Football Manager tipping to join the Magpies in the near future?

A year is a long time in football and the landscape surrounding Newcastle United could be very different when the 2024/25 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Whilst it is impossible to predict what Newcastle United’s starting XI will look like, Football Manager offers the chance to have a peek at what football at St James’ Park may look like when next season kicks-off.

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager believes Newcastle United’s team will look like when the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway - including a major surprise in the dugout:

2 . RWB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is one of Newcastle’s key players and will lead the team again next season. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Sebastian Coates The Magpies made a surprising move for the former Liverpool and Sunderland man to strengthen their defensive options. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Jean-Clair Todibo Todibo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times and Football Manager believe that they will eventually make a move for the French international. Photo Sales