Newcastle United’s shock starting 2024/25 Premier League XI - according to Football Manager 24: photos

Newcastle United transfers: Who is Football Manager tipping to join the Magpies in the near future?

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT

A year is a long time in football and the landscape surrounding Newcastle United could be very different when the 2024/25 Premier League campaign gets underway.

Whilst it is impossible to predict what Newcastle United’s starting XI will look like, Football Manager offers the chance to have a peek at what football at St James’ Park may look like when next season kicks-off.

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager believes Newcastle United’s team will look like when the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway - including a major surprise in the dugout:

Pope will still be Newcastle’s No.1 next season.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier is one of Newcastle’s key players and will lead the team again next season.

2. RWB: Kieran Trippier

The Magpies made a surprising move for the former Liverpool and Sunderland man to strengthen their defensive options.

3. CB: Sebastian Coates

Todibo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times and Football Manager believe that they will eventually make a move for the French international.

4. CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

