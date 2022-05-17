Newcastle United have enjoyed quite the year so far.

Despite opening 2022 with a humiliating FA Cup third round exit to League One Cambridge United, the Magpies enjoyed a productive January transfer window, bringing in five new faces to the club.

And a fine run of form under Eddie Howe’s management saw The Magpies fly out of relegation danger and into top half contention despite winning just one of their opening 20 league matches.

Newcastle have been one of the Premier League’s in form sides in 2022 and Monday night’s 2-0 win over top four chasing Arsenal proved to be a fitting send off to a rollercoaster season at St James’s Park.

Here is how the Premier League table would look based only on results to take place in 2022 as of Monday, May 16.

1. Watford - 10 points (20th) Played 20, won 2, drawn 4, lost 14, goal difference -29

2. Norwich City - 12 points (19th) Played 18, won 3, drawn 3, lost 12, goal difference -22

3. Everton - 17 points (18th) Played 19, won 5, drawn 2, lost 12, goal difference -12

4. Leeds United - 19 points (17th) Played 19, won 5, drawn 4, lost 10, goal difference -20