Newcastle United were active in both the summer and winter transfer markets this season.

A busy summer window that saw four players move to Newcastle, soon to be joined by Loris Karius and Garang Kuol, was followed by the double addition of Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon in the summer window.

All of these transfers came at a financial cost however, with Newcastle needing to ensure they stick to Financial Fair Play constraints to avoid sanctions in the future.

They spent over £150million on transfers over those two transfer windows, however, a couple of clubs have still spent more than the Magpies this season.

Here, using figures from Transfermarkt, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers during the summer and the January transfer windows this season compares to their rivals.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Anthony Gordon Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle United in the January transfer window (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Brighton and Hove Albion Brighton have made a reported £72.34million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City Leicester City have made a reported £29.4million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Everton Everton have made a reported £22.36million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales