Newcastle United’s staggering £160m+ net spend this season compared with Leeds, Chelsea & Co: photo gallery

Newcastle United were active in both the summer and winter transfer markets this season.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

A busy summer window that saw four players move to Newcastle, soon to be joined by Loris Karius and Garang Kuol, was followed by the double addition of Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon in the summer window.

All of these transfers came at a financial cost however, with Newcastle needing to ensure they stick to Financial Fair Play constraints to avoid sanctions in the future.

They spent over £150million on transfers over those two transfer windows, however, a couple of clubs have still spent more than the Magpies this season.

Here, using figures from Transfermarkt, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers during the summer and the January transfer windows this season compares to their rivals.

Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle United in the January transfer window (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

1. Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle United in the January transfer window (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Brighton have made a reported £72.34million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton have made a reported £72.34million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

Leicester City have made a reported £29.4million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

3. Leicester City

Leicester City have made a reported £29.4million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

Everton have made a reported £22.36million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

4. Everton

Everton have made a reported £22.36million on transfers over the past two windows, according to Transfermarkt.

