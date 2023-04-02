Newcastle United’s staggering £160m+ net spend this season compared with Leeds, Chelsea & Co: photo gallery
Newcastle United were active in both the summer and winter transfer markets this season.
A busy summer window that saw four players move to Newcastle, soon to be joined by Loris Karius and Garang Kuol, was followed by the double addition of Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon in the summer window.
All of these transfers came at a financial cost however, with Newcastle needing to ensure they stick to Financial Fair Play constraints to avoid sanctions in the future.
They spent over £150million on transfers over those two transfer windows, however, a couple of clubs have still spent more than the Magpies this season.
Here, using figures from Transfermarkt, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s net spend on transfers during the summer and the January transfer windows this season compares to their rivals.
Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.