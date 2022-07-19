Newcastle United have been one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders so far in 2022 – but how much has their current squad cost compared to their top flight rivals?

The signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman so far in 2022 have significantly inflated Newcastle’s squad value.

Further additions are expected ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Transfer fee data from Transfermarkt shows Newcastle have paid £351.32million for the current squad of players. Interestingly, they are the only side in the Premier League whose squad market value (£301.41million) is lower than the purchase value.

This is perhaps indicative of Newcastle overpaying for certain players but also still having players signed up who have depreciated in value since they first arrived.

To compare, we’ve looked at how much every Premier League club has spent on their current squad.

1. Nottingham Forest - £74.85m The Championship play-off winners are expected to strengthen considerably before the end of the transfer window but their current squad cost is just £74.85million. The club recently broke its transfer record with the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi for £18.45million. As it stands, several Premier League players have cost more than Nottingham Forest's entire squad combined.

2. Brentford - £100.58m Brentford's squad cost is the cheapest of any side who remained in the Premier League last season. The club has recently broken its transfer record with Keane Lewis-Potter arriving from Hull City for £17.10million.

3. Brighton & Hove Albion - £106.02m Brighton have been able to comfortably avoid relegation despite having one of the cheapest squads in the division. Their most costly player is Enock Mwepu at £20.7million.

4. Fulham - £114.62m The Championship champions spent heavily during their previous stint in the Premier League but it was to no avail. Their most expensive current player is Aleksandar Mitrovic, who cost £22.23million from Newcastle.