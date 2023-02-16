Newcastle United have the only unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City means the Magpies are the only side left in the league that are yet to taste defeat in-front of their own supporters this season.

This is a run that stretches back in all-competitions to April last year, when Liverpool defeated them 1-0.

And it’s Liverpool that have inflicted Newcastle’s only loss in the league this season, spicing up what is already set to be a fairly spicy encounter on Tyneside on Saturday evening.

St James’s Park is the venue for Saturday night football as Eddie Howe’s side aim to preserve their unbeaten home record.

Here, we take a look at how much time has passed since every Premier League team’s last defeat in-front of their home fans.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Arsenal - 1 day Arsenal’s last home Premier League defeat came against Manchester City on February 15, 2023. Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United - 4 days Leeds United’s last home Premier League defeat came against Manchester United on February 12, 2023. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Southampton - 5 days Southampton’s last home Premier League defeat came against Wolves on February 11, 2023. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4 . Aston Villa - 12 days Aston Villa’s last home Premier League defeat came against Leicester City on February 4, 2023. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales