Newcastle United have a fantastic record at St James's Park this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s staggering St James’s Park unbeaten streak compared with Leeds, Liverpool & Co: fan gallery

Newcastle United have the only unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City means the Magpies are the only side left in the league that are yet to taste defeat in-front of their own supporters this season.

This is a run that stretches back in all-competitions to April last year, when Liverpool defeated them 1-0.

And it’s Liverpool that have inflicted Newcastle’s only loss in the league this season, spicing up what is already set to be a fairly spicy encounter on Tyneside on Saturday evening.

St James’s Park is the venue for Saturday night football as Eddie Howe’s side aim to preserve their unbeaten home record.

Here, we take a look at how much time has passed since every Premier League team’s last defeat in-front of their home fans.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Arsenal - 1 day

Arsenal’s last home Premier League defeat came against Manchester City on February 15, 2023.

Photo: David Price

2. Leeds United - 4 days

Leeds United’s last home Premier League defeat came against Manchester United on February 12, 2023.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Southampton - 5 days

Southampton’s last home Premier League defeat came against Wolves on February 11, 2023.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. Aston Villa - 12 days

Aston Villa’s last home Premier League defeat came against Leicester City on February 4, 2023.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

St James's ParkArsenalMagpiesPremier League