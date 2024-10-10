Both Manchester City and the Premier League have claimed victory from the arbitration case surrounding Associated Party Transactions after the findings were published on Monday. Whilst City have doubled down on what they believe could mark a transformational moment in the top-flight, some experts, including Stefan Borson, have come out to explain that this ruling is unlikely to mean clubs now have free reign to sign any sponsorship agreements they like.

The fallout from this case is likely to rumble on over the next few weeks and even months and Newcastle United will undoubtedly have an eye on what, if any, rules are changed as they look to increase their commercial revenues. If they are able to increase those revenues, then being able to spend more on transfers whilst being able to stay within the confines of PSR becomes a real possibility.

The Magpies, since the takeover of the club three years ago, have been fairly restrained in their spending because of PSR and haven’t had a blank chequebook to spend, as many thought they may have had once the takeover was completed. Here, for a bit of fun, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s star-studded starting XI could look like if the club were able to spend freely on transfers on a few players that have been linked with a move to the club in the past.

1 . Lucas Chevalier Chevalier is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United as a long-term successor to Nick Pope. The 22-year-old currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lille. Photo: SAMEER AL-DOUMY Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento has been identified as someone who could play at right-back at St James’ Park for a number of years to come and has enjoyed a very good start to life on Tyneside. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Marc Guehi Newcastle United failed to get a move for Guehi over the line in summer but have been linked with moving again for the Crystal Palace man once the transfer window opens again. | Getty Images Photo Sales