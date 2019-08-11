Newcastle United's 'strange second half performance' - fans react to the Magpies' Arsenal defeat

Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Newcastle United ended in defeat – and it’s fair to say fans had mixed feelings about the Magpies’ performance.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 17:12
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores the winning goal past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here’s what you had to say across social media, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal secured all three points for Unai Emery’s side on the road.

@_bennufc – “Very disappointing, the fact that Saint-Maximin was our best player after he came on in the 70th odd minute is embarrassing.”

@Zurrbs – “Arsenal had one clean sheet last season away from home. First game of the 19/20 season. One clean sheet.”

@aarronrobson – “Taking our two centre midfielders off. Managerial master class.”

@andy34117365 – “@asaintmaximin showed signs of flair we need big time!! Looking forward to seeing this guy this season! #Nufc #HWTL”

@Clarence_Acuna1 – “Just to point out #Nufc got well beaten by Arsenal twice last season. 7 shots in total in both games. Had 8 today...It really wasn’t that bad for the first game of the season!”

@portogeordiepig – “Subs coming on not knowing where they were playing, no midfielders on bench, 4 defenders on bench. Welcome to Bruce's #NUFC.”

@SSoftie – “Joelinton had minimal service and none at all from Manquillo.”

@Ruxjit – “I really want to get behind Bruce but that was terrible today. Norwich is a big one(already) we need to get all 3pts off our relegation rivals.”

@AdamBeckett09 – “You can’t make even a single mistake against the top 6 - you’ll get punished every time. Played 30 minutes with only 1 CM after starting with 3. Strange second half performance.”