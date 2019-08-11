Newcastle United's 'strange second half performance' - fans react to the Magpies' Arsenal defeat
Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Newcastle United ended in defeat – and it’s fair to say fans had mixed feelings about the Magpies’ performance.
Here’s what you had to say across social media, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal secured all three points for Unai Emery’s side on the road.
@_bennufc – “Very disappointing, the fact that Saint-Maximin was our best player after he came on in the 70th odd minute is embarrassing.”
@Zurrbs – “Arsenal had one clean sheet last season away from home. First game of the 19/20 season. One clean sheet.”
@aarronrobson – “Taking our two centre midfielders off. Managerial master class.”
@andy34117365 – “@asaintmaximin showed signs of flair we need big time!! Looking forward to seeing this guy this season! #Nufc #HWTL”
@Clarence_Acuna1 – “Just to point out #Nufc got well beaten by Arsenal twice last season. 7 shots in total in both games. Had 8 today...It really wasn’t that bad for the first game of the season!”
@portogeordiepig – “Subs coming on not knowing where they were playing, no midfielders on bench, 4 defenders on bench. Welcome to Bruce's #NUFC.”
@SSoftie – “Joelinton had minimal service and none at all from Manquillo.”
@Ruxjit – “I really want to get behind Bruce but that was terrible today. Norwich is a big one(already) we need to get all 3pts off our relegation rivals.”
@AdamBeckett09 – “You can’t make even a single mistake against the top 6 - you’ll get punished every time. Played 30 minutes with only 1 CM after starting with 3. Strange second half performance.”