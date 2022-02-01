Newcastle United's strongest XI following January transfer business

The Magpies have secured five signings in the January window with Kieran Trippier joining from Atletico Madrid for £12million, Chris Wood arriving from Burnley for £25million, Bruno Guimaraes signing from Lyon for £33.3million, Matt Target making a temporary loan switch from Aston Villa and Dan Burn returning to the North East from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million.

Eddie Howe is attempting to keep Newcastle in the Premier League after a 14 game winless start to the season. They currently sit just one point from safety with a game in hand on 17th placed Norwich City.

But with everyone fit and all five of their new signings included, what is Newcastle’s strongest starting line-up and is it good enough to guide the side to safety?

We’ve had a look and here is the team we've come up with…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Newcastle had been linked with a couple of goalkeepers during the window but Dubravka remains number one. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Newcastle's first signing of the window has immediately impressed following his arrival. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Federico Fernandez Currently out injured and was out of favour under Eddie Howe but was arguably Newcastle's best centre-back prior to the transfer window opening. Fabian Schar has improved under Howe and could also be a good fit but a fully-fit Fernandez is a more dependable defensive presence than the Swiss international. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn A deadline day arrival from Brighton. An improvement on what Newcastle already had at centre-back. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales