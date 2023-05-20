News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s stunning 52,000+ attendances compared with Leeds, Everton & Co - fan photo gallery

Newcastle United face Leicester City on Monday night in their final home game of the Premier League season.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th May 2023, 11:24 BST

The Magpies go into the game against Leicester knowing a win is vital in their hunt for Champions League qualification.

A Monday night game at St James’ Park will always be a special atmosphere and that is expected once again against Leicester with 52,000 fans set to roar on their teams on what could be a special night on Tyneside.

Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at the average attendances at every Premier League ground this season to see where Newcastle United rank in comparison.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Average Premier League attendance this season = 10,308

1. Bournemouth

Average Premier League attendance this season = 17,078

2. Brentford

Average Premier League attendance this season = 22,646

3. Fulham

Average Premier League attendance this season = 25,030

4. Crystal Palace

