Newcastle United face Leicester City on Monday night in their final home game of the Premier League season.

The Magpies go into the game against Leicester knowing a win is vital in their hunt for Champions League qualification.

A Monday night game at St James’ Park will always be a special atmosphere and that is expected once again against Leicester with 52,000 fans set to roar on their teams on what could be a special night on Tyneside.

Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at the average attendances at every Premier League ground this season to see where Newcastle United rank in comparison.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Bournemouth Average Premier League attendance this season = 10,308 Photo Sales

2 . Brentford Average Premier League attendance this season = 17,078 Photo Sales

3 . Fulham Average Premier League attendance this season = 22,646 Photo Sales

4 . Crystal Palace Average Premier League attendance this season = 25,030 Photo Sales