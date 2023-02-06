Attendances at the St James’s Park this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

Although they suffered a disappointing draw with West Ham at the weekend, Newcastle remain unbeaten at home this season, making it 16 Premier League games in a row without defeat.

St James’s Park has become one of the most difficult places for opposition team to play football recently, such is the atmosphere created pre-match at the stadium - one that is often translated into success on the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side were backed by yet another sell-out crowd against the Hammers at the weekend and next up for them at home is a clash against Liverpool - the last team to win at St James’s Park.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Newcastle United rank.

Newcastle United Where does Newcastle United's attendances this season rank across England?

Middlesbrough Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,102

Ipswich Town Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,711

Norwich City Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,785