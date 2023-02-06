Newcastle United’s stunning 52,000+ attendances compared with Leeds, Everton, Sunderland & Co - photo gallery
Attendances at the St James’s Park this season rank among the very biggest in the country.
Although they suffered a disappointing draw with West Ham at the weekend, Newcastle remain unbeaten at home this season, making it 16 Premier League games in a row without defeat.
St James’s Park has become one of the most difficult places for opposition team to play football recently, such is the atmosphere created pre-match at the stadium - one that is often translated into success on the pitch.
Eddie Howe’s side were backed by yet another sell-out crowd against the Hammers at the weekend and next up for them at home is a clash against Liverpool - the last team to win at St James’s Park.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Newcastle United rank.
Do any of these figures surprise you?