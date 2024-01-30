Newcastle United have had a slow January transfer window with no first-team signings made to date. Finances are tight at St James’ Park with the club being forced to sell before they are able to reinvest into the first-team squad.

However, Newcastle are expected to have a busier summer and with extra money from their Champions League participation and sponsorship deals to come, they could once again be active in the transfer market. But what could their team look like next season?