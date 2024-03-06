Like many clubs in the Premier League, Newcastle United were very quiet during the January transfer window with only Manchester City’s Alfie Harrison joining the club. PSR constraints mean that the Magpies were forced not to spend as they attempted to balance the books.

The summer window could offer Newcastle another opportunity to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad and whilst that isn’t open until June, the transfer rumour mill continues to swirl around who could make the move to St James’ Park this summer.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Giorgi Mamardashvili Mamardashvili has been linked with a move to the north east after impressing for Valencia. Nick Pope's injury had called into question Newcastle's need to strengthen their goalkeeping department and the Georgian could be someone the club look to sign.

Kieran Trippier Trippier remains a very important part of Howe's team both on and off the field. He will still be a key figure when next season gets underway and has a very solid deputy in the form of Tino Livramento.

Fabian Schar Schar has been one of Newcastle's stand out performers this season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international.