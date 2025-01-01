The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have another opportunity to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad. The club had two disappointing windows in 2024 with no senior player signed in January and only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula signed as senior outfield players during the summer. PSR constraints will likely bite again this winter, but there could be some wiggle room afforded if they are able to sell a couple of players.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Nick Pope Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fikayo Tomori Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent times. | Getty Images Photo Sales