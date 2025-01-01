Newcastle United’s stunning new-look starting XI - according to the latest transfer rumours: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 1st Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

What could Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United starting XI and substitutes look like based on all the latest January transfer rumours?

The January transfer window is now open and Newcastle United have another opportunity to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad. The club had two disappointing windows in 2024 with no senior player signed in January and only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula signed as senior outfield players during the summer. PSR constraints will likely bite again this winter, but there could be some wiggle room afforded if they are able to sell a couple of players.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.

1. Nick Pope

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

2. Tino Livramento

Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent times.

3. Fikayo Tomori

Botman’s ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.

4. Sven Botman

