Newcastle United have had a quiet January transfer window so far, with no senior player joining the club. Unlike last winter, when PSR constraints meant the Magpies were unable to do any business, Newcastle have been able to spend this month, but have chosen to keep their powder dry ahead of the summer window.

However, that does not mean that they haven’t been linked with some big names this month, nor does it mean that, heading into the final few hours of the window, they can’t spring a surprise or two.

Although that is unlikely, here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like if the Magpies moved for some of their reported transfer targets in the final few hours of the transfer window. Would you like to see any of these move to St James’ Park in the future? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka is now Newcastle United's first-choice keeper with Nick Pope potentially finding it difficult to dislodge the Slovakian.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento has solidified his place at right-back and will hopefully be an option for Newcastle United in that position for many years to come.

CB: Illia Zabarnyi Newcastle United have reportedly listed the Ukrainian international as an option to strengthen their defence - although a move for him won't come cheap. Zabarnyi has been brilliant for Bournemouth recently.

CB: Sven Botman Botman is working his way back to full fitness and top form after a long injury absence.