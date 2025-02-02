Newcastle United have had a quiet January transfer window so far, with no senior player joining the club. Unlike last winter, when PSR constraints meant the Magpies were unable to do any business, Newcastle have been able to spend this month, but have chosen to keep their powder dry ahead of the summer window.
However, that does not mean that they haven’t been linked with some big names this month, nor does it mean that, heading into the final few hours of the window, they can’t spring a surprise or two.
Although that is unlikely, here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like if the Magpies moved for some of their reported transfer targets in the final few hours of the transfer window. Would you like to see any of these move to St James’ Park in the future? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.