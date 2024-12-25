Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.
Newcastle United’s stunning new-look XI - if Christmas and January transfer wishes are true: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 25th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT

What will be on Eddie Howe’s Christmas wishlist this festive season?

Christmas is here and for Newcastle United that means a huge test against Aston Villa to come at St James’ Park tomorrow afternoon. It also means the January transfer window opens in just seven days' time.

The club had two disappointing windows in 2024 with no senior player signed in January and only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula signed as senior outfield players during the summer. PSR constraints will likely bite again this winter, but there could be some wiggle room afforded if they are able to sell a couple of players.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

1. Tino Livramento

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own. | Getty Images

Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent times.

2. Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent times. | Getty Images

Botman’s ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.

3. Sven Botman

Botman’s ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year. | Getty Images

Hall has made that left-back spot his own this season and he will be very hard to dislodge in Howe’s preferred starting side.

4. Lewis Hall

Hall has made that left-back spot his own this season and he will be very hard to dislodge in Howe’s preferred starting side. | Getty Images

