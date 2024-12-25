Christmas is here and for Newcastle United that means a huge test against Aston Villa to come at St James’ Park tomorrow afternoon. It also means the January transfer window opens in just seven days' time.

The club had two disappointing windows in 2024 with no senior player signed in January and only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula signed as senior outfield players during the summer. PSR constraints will likely bite again this winter, but there could be some wiggle room afforded if they are able to sell a couple of players.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Tino Livramento Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

Fikayo Tomori Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James' Park in recent times.

Sven Botman Botman's ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.