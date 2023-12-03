News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s stunning £128m January transfer window - according to Football Manager 24: gallery

Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window opens in less than a month’s time.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

The January transfer window could be a busy few weeks at St James’ Park as Newcastle United search for ways to strengthen their squad after an injury ravaged opening to the season.

The Magpies have coped well so far, however, January offers them an opportunity to improve the quality and depth of the options available to Eddie Howe.

But what could the upcoming transfer window look like?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s January transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager 2024.

Newcastle United will pay Celtic a fee of £26.5m, one that could rise to £36m, to sign Carter-Vickers in January - according to Football Manager 24.

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers - in

Krafth will move on-loan to Nice in January - according to Football Manager 24.

2. Emil Krafth - out

Newcastle United will sign Krunic on-loan from AC Milan in January - according to Football Manager 24.

3. Rade Krunic - in

Manquillo will move on-loan to Brentford in January - according to Football Manager 24.

4. Javi Manquillo - out

