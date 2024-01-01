News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s stunning £128m January transfer window - according to Football Manager 24: gallery

Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window has opened and Premier League clubs can now buy and sell players.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT

The January transfer window is open and Newcastle United have an opportunity to strengthen their squad.

In an ideal world, the Magpies would like to strengthen in all areas of the pitch but FFP rules and the nature of the mid-season window means that is unlikely to happen thsi winter.

Despite this, Newcastle will want to improve in a few areas, whilst also offloading some players in order to make these new signings a possibility.

But what could the January transfer window look like?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s January transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager 2024.

Newcastle United will pay Celtic a fee of £26.5m, one that could rise to £36m, to sign Carter-Vickers in January - according to Football Manager 24.

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers - in

Krafth will move on-loan to Nice in January - according to Football Manager 24.

2. Emil Krafth - out

Newcastle United will sign Krunic on-loan from AC Milan in January - according to Football Manager 24.

3. Rade Krunic - in

Manquillo will move on-loan to Brentford in January - according to Football Manager 24.

4. Javi Manquillo - out

