Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window has opened and Premier League clubs can now buy and sell players.

In an ideal world, the Magpies would like to strengthen in all areas of the pitch but FFP rules and the nature of the mid-season window means that is unlikely to happen thsi winter.

Despite this, Newcastle will want to improve in a few areas, whilst also offloading some players in order to make these new signings a possibility.

But what could the January transfer window look like?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s January transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager 2024.

1 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - in Newcastle United will pay Celtic a fee of £26.5m, one that could rise to £36m, to sign Carter-Vickers in January - according to Football Manager 24.

2 . Emil Krafth - out Krafth will move on-loan to Nice in January - according to Football Manager 24.

3 . Rade Krunic - in Newcastle United will sign Krunic on-loan from AC Milan in January - according to Football Manager 24.