Newcastle United signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during a quiet January transfer window as they battled against PSR constraints. Much like their other Premier League counterparts, the Magpies were forced to have a subdued window and instead focus their attentions on strengthening when the summer window opens.

An official date for that is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be sometime in June and run until the end of August. It could be a very busy few months at St James’ Park who will hope to enter the window with a new sporting director after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave amid Manchester United speculation.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s upcoming summer transfer window could look like - according to Football Manager 2024. Would you like to see any of these players move to St James’ Park this summer? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . IN: Khephren Thuram Signed from OGC Nice for a £57m total fee. Photo Sales

3 . IN: Ruben van Bommel Signed from AZ Alkmaar for a £53m total fee. Photo Sales