Newcastle United’s stunning £782m new-look squad in 2026/27 - according to Football Manager 2024 - gallery

What could Newcastle United’s squad look like in 2026/27?

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Newcastle United have had a fair turnaround of players since the takeover of the club back in October 2021. 

In the two years since the takeover, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a Champions League club - but what could their fortunes look like in three years’ time?

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager 2024 believe Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like at the beginning of the 2026/27 season:

Jorgensen was signed from Villareal for £63m ahead of the 2026/27 season.

1. GK: Filip Jorgensen

Cancelo was signed from Manchester City for £46m ahead of the 2025/26 season.

2. RB: Joao Cancelo

Todibo was signed from Nice for £62m ahead of the 2024/25 season.

3. CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

Botman has remained a key figure at Newcastle United.

4. CB: Sven Botman

