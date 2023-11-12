Newcastle United’s stunning £782m new-look squad in 2026/27 - according to Football Manager 2024 - gallery
What could Newcastle United’s squad look like in 2026/27?
Newcastle United have had a fair turnaround of players since the takeover of the club back in October 2021.
In the two years since the takeover, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a Champions League club - but what could their fortunes look like in three years’ time?
Here, we take a look at what Football Manager 2024 believe Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like at the beginning of the 2026/27 season:
