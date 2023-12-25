News you can trust since 1849
Jorgensen was signed from Villareal for £63m ahead of the 2026/27 season.Jorgensen was signed from Villareal for £63m ahead of the 2026/27 season.
Newcastle United’s stunning £782m new-look squad in 2026/27 - according to Football Manager 2024 - gallery

What could Newcastle United’s squad look like in 2026/27?

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Newcastle United have had a fair turnaround of players since the takeover of the club back in October 2021. 

In the two years since the takeover, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a Champions League club - but what could their fortunes look like in three years’ time?

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager 2024 believe Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like at the beginning of the 2026/27 season:

Cancelo was signed from Manchester City for £46m ahead of the 2025/26 season.

1. RB: Joao Cancelo

Todibo was signed from Nice for £62m ahead of the 2024/25 season.

2. CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

Botman has remained a key figure at Newcastle United.

3. CB: Sven Botman

Lewis is predicted to make a shock return to the first-team fold - according to Football Manager 24.

4. LB: Jamal Lewis

