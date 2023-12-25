What could Newcastle United’s squad look like in 2026/27?

Newcastle United have had a fair turnaround of players since the takeover of the club back in October 2021.

In the two years since the takeover, the Magpies have been transformed from relegation candidates to a Champions League club - but what could their fortunes look like in three years’ time?

Here, we take a look at what Football Manager 2024 believe Newcastle United’s starting line-up could look like at the beginning of the 2026/27 season:

1 . RB: Joao Cancelo Cancelo was signed from Manchester City for £46m ahead of the 2025/26 season. Photo Sales

2 . CB: Jean-Clair Todibo Todibo was signed from Nice for £62m ahead of the 2024/25 season. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Sven Botman Botman has remained a key figure at Newcastle United. Photo Sales