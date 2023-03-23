Newcastle United's Sven Botman in shock international withdrawal along with Liverpool player

The uncapped Newcastle United defender had been called up to the senior group ahead of tomorrow night’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France in Paris. However, it was revealed today that Botman has left squad along with Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven) and Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all suffering from viral infections, and a Holland statement read: “Sven Botman, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen left our training camp this morning. They are suffering from a virus infection. Get well soon, boys.”

Manager Ronald Koeman has called up Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Kjell Scherpen (Vitesse) and Stefan de Vrij (Inter) as replacements. Holland also played Gibraltar in Rotterdam on Monday.

Botman, signed from Lille last summer, has been outstanding for United this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old – who has previously played for Holland's Under-21 team – spoke about his international ambitions after joining the club.

Speaking last July, Botman said: “It’s definitely a goal but at the moment, I’m really focusing on Newcastle. The most important thing for me is to get my spot in the team here, have confidence in this team and play good games. Maybe after the first couple of games, those kind of thoughts may come.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

"I’ve been there (in the senior squad) once, and I want to be there every time. But there are really good players there, I’ll just do my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad