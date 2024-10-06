Newcastle United's top four hopes assessed following Man City and Everton draws

Newcastle United supporters shared memories of the remarkable 4-1 win against Champions League opponents Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week as the one-year anniversary of a night for the ages at St James Park was marked.
The Magpies first venture into European football’s elite club competition may well have ended the group stages but trip to Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and PSG will live long in the memory for United fans. Of course, the aim is to make a return to the Champions League as soon as possible and, as it stands, Eddie Howe’s men currently sit inside the European places and will head into the international break within touching distance of the top four.
But what are the chances of Howe leading the Magpies back into the Champions League this season in the face of stern competition from the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.