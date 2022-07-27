Newcastle United's transfer search drags on as Eddie Howe addresses 'behind-the-scenes' work

The club, which has signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – so far this summer, is still looking to recruit a striker and a winger before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Asked for a transfer update, Howe said: “No update that I can give you currently. Still, the work is going on behind the scenes to try and strengthen the squad. But I’ve got nothing to give you, unfortunately.”

Howe was asked if the club was looking at Portuguese players this summer. United’s head coach said: "I think it’s a very strong, and good, league. Of course, we’re looking in every league to try to find the best players for Newcastle. So I wouldn't say no.”