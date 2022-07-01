The Magpies have already spent in the region of £60million on Matt Targett from Aston Villa, Nick Pope from Burnley and Sven Botman from Lille.
Eddie Howe’s side have alson been pursuing several other targets but have struggled to get them over the line so far. More spending is expected, but just as Newcastle have strengthened, many of their Premier League rivals have been spending money too.
We are into the fourth week of the summer transfer window being open and eight Premier League sides are still yet to spend a penny on transfers.
Meanwhile five teams have already spent over £50million on new signings, according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.