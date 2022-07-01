Newcastle United have got down to business quickly this summer transfer window – but how does their transfer spend compare to their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies have already spent in the region of £60million on Matt Targett from Aston Villa, Nick Pope from Burnley and Sven Botman from Lille.

Eddie Howe’s side have alson been pursuing several other targets but have struggled to get them over the line so far. More spending is expected, but just as Newcastle have strengthened, many of their Premier League rivals have been spending money too.

We are into the fourth week of the summer transfer window being open and eight Premier League sides are still yet to spend a penny on transfers.

Meanwhile five teams have already spent over £50million on new signings, according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.

1. Brentford - £0 The Bees have made no signings so far but are keen to bring Christian Eriksen back to the club following his impressive short-term spell last season. Photo Sales

2. Leicester City - £0 There has been no transfer activity at the King Power so far this summer. Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth - £0 The Cherries secured the free signing of Ryan Fredericks from West Ham United. Photo Sales

4. Manchester United - £0 Manchester United are yet to build on a disappointing season last time out with no new arrivals so far. Photo Sales