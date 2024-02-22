Newcastle United could have a trio of injured players available to them when they make the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night. Whilst they still have a clutch of players out injured, the imminent returns of Joe Willock and Alexander Isak will be a huge boost for Eddie Howe as his side aim to secure qualification for European football.

Isak has been absent since limping off against Aston Villa last month and hasn’t featured in any match since that day. Willock, meanwhile, hasn’t played since before the November international break and, in total, has played a part in just six of Newcastle’s 36 games in all competitions to date.

The Magpies may also be able to call on the services of Fabian Schar this weekend, despite him leaving St James’ Park with a wrist injury last weekend. The Swiss international is expected to feature at the Emirates Stadium and was pictured in training with the first-team earlier this week.

News that Willock, Isak and Schar are all in contention for this weekend’s game has been boosted by reports that Nick Pope and Elliot Anderson, who have been out since December and October respectively, are also progressing well in their recoveries and could be in contention for a matchday squad berth very soon.

Joelinton and Callum Wilson face a race against time to be fit before the end of the season, however, whilst Sandro Tonali won’t feature again until the beginning of next season as he serves a ten-month ban from football.

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and expected return dates:

1 . Callum Wilson Wilson suffered a pectoral injury in the dying stages of the win over Nottingham Forest and is expected to miss up to 12 weeks of action after undergoing surgery on the issue. Estimated return date = 04/05 v Burnley (a) Photo Sales

2 . Fabian Schar Schar left St James’ Park last weekend with his wrist bandaged up after suffering an injury late on against Bournemouth. There is hope that he will be fit enough to face Arsenal on Saturday night. Estimated return date = 24/02 v Arsenal (a) Photo Sales

3 . Nick Pope Pope dislocated his shoulder during the win over Manchester United in December. He could be back in action next month. Estimated return date = 30/03 v West Ham (h) Photo Sales