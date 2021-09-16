Newcastle United's troubling £24.7m five-year player sale losses compared to West Ham, Everton & more

Frustratingly for Newcastle United fans, it was another largely barren transfer window, with just last year's loan sensation Joe Willock joining from Arsenal, despite the squad arguably needing strengthening in a number of key areas.

One real area of interest in modern football is how well clubs manage to secure an eventual profit from players they buy, with the wildly inflated market meaning a player could be bought for a bargain fee one season and flogged for big money the next.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, some players command multi-million pound fees, before winding down their contracts and leaving for nothing a few years later.

Now the window has closed, we've taken a look (via BettingOdds.com) at how much profit on previously purchased players every Premier League club has made over the last five years. Sales of academy players are also factored into the figures.

This is how Newcastle United's profit percentage on players sold ranks alongside all of their divisional rivals over the past half-decade of transfer activity.

1. Brentford - profit as percentage: 398.47% Sold for: £133.79m. Bought for: £26.84m. Profit: £106.96m. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers - profit as percentage: 109.52% Sold for: £139.52m. Bought for: £66.59m. Profit: £72.94m. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Norwich City - profit as percentage: 98.71% Sold for: £140.17m. Bought for: £70.54m. Profit: £69.63m. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Leicester City - profit as percentage: 73.86% Sold For: £258.28m. Bought for: £148.56m. Profit: £109.72m. Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales