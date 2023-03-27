15 players joined Newcastle United during Steve Bruce’s five transfer windows in charge of the club.

Under Bruce, Newcastle struggled near the wrong end of the Premier League table as they battled relegation, looking like being doomed, before a late-season revival would see them steer clear of the drop.

His time as manager was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with his first season being interrupted, before the second played almost entirely behind closed doors, save for two games at the end of the season in-front of limited crowds.

Bruce’s last transfer window at the club saw Mike Ashley reluctant to spend and saw just one player join the club.

Here, we take a look at all 15 incoming transfers completed during Bruce’s time in charge of Newcastle United and rate them out of ten for their contributions to the club during their time on Tyneside.

Danny Rose (loan) - 2/10 Rose had little impact on Newcastle during his time at the club. He joined the club on-loan in 2020 and wasn't signed on a permanent deal at the end of a very uninspiring spell.

Nabil Bentaleb (loan) - 2/10 Bentaleb joined as someone that could potentially add some legs and creativity into the Newcastle midfield. He left the club having made little to no impression.

Rodrigo Vilca - 3/10 The young Peruvian is yet to make his debut for the Magpies first-team. Loan spells away from the club back in Peru and at Doncaster Rovers haven't proved too fruitful. At 24, time is running out for Vilca to make his mark in the senior side.