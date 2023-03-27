News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Newcastle United’s ‘uninspiring 2/10’ and ‘steal’ 9/10 transfers under Steve Bruce’s rated: photo gallery

15 players joined Newcastle United during Steve Bruce’s five transfer windows in charge of the club.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST

Under Bruce, Newcastle struggled near the wrong end of the Premier League table as they battled relegation, looking like being doomed, before a late-season revival would see them steer clear of the drop.

His time as manager was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with his first season being interrupted, before the second played almost entirely behind closed doors, save for two games at the end of the season in-front of limited crowds.

Bruce’s last transfer window at the club saw Mike Ashley reluctant to spend and saw just one player join the club.

Here, we take a look at all 15 incoming transfers completed during Bruce’s time in charge of Newcastle United and rate them out of ten for their contributions to the club during their time on Tyneside.

Do you agree with our ratings? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.

15 players joined Newcastle United during Steve Bruce's tenure.

1. Steve Bruce

15 players joined Newcastle United during Steve Bruce's tenure. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Rose had little impact on Newcastle during his time at the club. He joined the club on-loan in 2020 and wasn’t signed on a permanent deal at the end of a very uninspiring spell.

2. Danny Rose (loan) - 2/10

Rose had little impact on Newcastle during his time at the club. He joined the club on-loan in 2020 and wasn’t signed on a permanent deal at the end of a very uninspiring spell. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Bentaleb joined as someone that could potentially add some legs and creativity into the Newcastle midfield. He left the club having made little to no impression.

3. Nabil Bentaleb (loan) - 2/10

Bentaleb joined as someone that could potentially add some legs and creativity into the Newcastle midfield. He left the club having made little to no impression. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The young Peruvian is yet to make his debut for the Magpies first-team. Loan spells away from the club back in Peru and at Doncaster Rovers haven’t proved too fruitful. At 24, time is running out for Vilca to make his mark in the senior side.

4. Rodrigo Vilca - 3/10

The young Peruvian is yet to make his debut for the Magpies first-team. Loan spells away from the club back in Peru and at Doncaster Rovers haven’t proved too fruitful. At 24, time is running out for Vilca to make his mark in the senior side. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Steve BrucePremier LeagueMike Ashley